30-year-old imprisoned for traffic violations

The Larnaca District Court sentenced a 30-year-old man to imprisonment and deprivation of his driver’s license after he was found guilty of traffic violations and of driving under the influence of drugs.

The man tested positive to a narcotest when members of the police stopped him on 14 December 2021 in Larnaca.

On 7 April 2022, the 30-year-old was spotted by policemen driving on the Agia Napa – Rizoelia highway without a safety belt.

He received an out-of-court fine of 150 euros and three penalty points, but when asked to undergo a narcotest he refused, in violation of the law.

The case of refusing to undergo a narcotest was submitted at the Larnaca District Court, together with the case of not wearing a safety belt since he had not paid the out-of-court fine.

During the trial of the three cases, the Court on Tuesday sentenced the man to 40 days in prison and deprivation of his driver’s license for 60 days starting on the day of his release from prison.