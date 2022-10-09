30 plus temperatures over next three days, clear skies inland

A low pressure system continues to affect the island as the next three days bring mostly clear skies inland through to Wednesday, turning overcast at intervals, mainly over the mountains, with patches of light rain on Tuesday.

Fine this evening, with southwesterly to northwesterly winds and gradually in certain areas, light northeasterly force three. later turning moderate force three to four, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures expected at around 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 over the south and east, 19 in the rest of the coastal regions and 12 over the mountains.

Sunshine for most of the day tomorrow but turning increasingly overcast from early afternoon mainly in eastern areas and over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds with calm to slight seas, as temperatures rise to 30 degrees inland, 29 over the northern, southeastern and eastern coastal regions, 28 in the rest of the coastal areas and 21 on the mountains.

Overcast on Tuesday afternoon, but then its clear skies through to Thursday, with the exception of shower patches on the mountains.

A further rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, slightly over the seasonal average, with a drop on Thursday, bringing conditions to autumn expectations.