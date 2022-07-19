29-year-old remanded in custody for Agia Napa incidents

The Famagusta District Court has today ordered that a 29-year-old man be remanded in custody for eight days to facilitate Police investigations into a case of assault, disturbance of peace, and damage, offences that occurred in Agia Napa on 17 July.

According to a written announcement of the Police Headquarters, a number of people were throwing stones and other objects to buildings nearby and cars that were passing by, causing damage.

Following investigations so far, evidence emerged against the 29-year-old and a court warrant was issued. The man was arrested on 18 July by members of the Famagusta CID.