28-year-old in prison for assisting third-country nationals

The Famagusta District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 12 months in prison after finding him guilty of assisting third-country nationals in illegally entering and staying in the Republic of Cyprus.

The 28-year-old was arrested in July on the basis of a warrant following a testimony that emerged against him that on 05/05/2022 he transferred two persons for a fee from the Famagusta district to the Pournara Reception Center.

He had also allegedly kept their luggage asking for more money.