28 foreigners found in Polemidia house after Police operation

Following a tip that foreigners are involved in the trafficking of third-country nationals who were illegally in the Republic, the Police proceeded with a four-hour coordinated operation in Limassol, during which 28 foreigners from India and Pakistan were found.

The operation took place in Polemidia on Thursday afternoon and five people out of the 28 foreigners arrested have been imprisoned.

The 26 said they were renting rooms to live in the residence that belonged to a 35-year-old and a 28-year-old, paying 100 euros monthly each.

The two suspects were found in the house and were arrested after a warrant was issued against them.

In testimony, a foreigner from India said his arrival in Cyprus had been arranged through the occupied areas.

He also said that he arrived in Cyprus on 6 July and crossed into the government-controlled areas with other foreigners, while he added that he had paid 22,000 euros.

Then he went to Limassol, where he had been staying in the said house since the end of August.

