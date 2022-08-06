NewsLocal26 years since the murders of Isaak and Solomou

26 years since the murders of Isaak and Solomou

Solomou
Solomou

In view of the 26th anniversary of the murders by the Turks of Tasos Isaak and Solomos Solomou, the “Initiative for the Memory of Isaak-Solomou” will carry out a big procession on Saturday 6 August,.

In a relevant posting on social media, the Initiative is inviting people at 20.00 on Saturday 6 August at the Deryneia checkpoint for an event, in memory of the villages that were taken by the Turkish army in 1974.

It is noted that a big procession will take place before the event that will start from all towns and will end up at the Deryneia checkpoint. The motorcyclists’ target is to keep alive the sacrifice of the two men and repeat their request for extradition and arrest of their wanted murderers.

By gavriella
Previous article31-year-old arrested for injuring and abandoning bicyclist
Next articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Sunday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros