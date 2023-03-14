NewsLocal26-year-old woman dead in Dali traffic collision

26-year-old woman dead in Dali traffic collision

Kyriaki Evangelou, 26, from Potamia, lost her life on Tuesday in a traffic collision in Dali.

According to police, the vehicle driven by the 26-year-old crashed with another car coming from the opposite direction on Idaliou street – under conditions which are being investigated – around 12:40 pm.

The 26-year-old was transported to Nicosia General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The 48-year-old driver of the other car involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and was transferred to a private hospital to receive first aid.

Police said that he tested negative for alcohol and drugs, while the 26-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Nicosia traffic police are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cypriot choir performs at Westminster Abbey, UK Parliament on Commonwealth Day (video)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros