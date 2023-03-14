26-year-old woman dead in Dali traffic collision

Kyriaki Evangelou, 26, from Potamia, lost her life on Tuesday in a traffic collision in Dali.

According to police, the vehicle driven by the 26-year-old crashed with another car coming from the opposite direction on Idaliou street – under conditions which are being investigated – around 12:40 pm.

The 26-year-old was transported to Nicosia General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The 48-year-old driver of the other car involved in the collision sustained minor injuries and was transferred to a private hospital to receive first aid.

Police said that he tested negative for alcohol and drugs, while the 26-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Nicosia traffic police are continuing investigations.