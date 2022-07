The police released the photo and details of a suspect wanted in relation to four under investigation cases of burglary and theft, committed in July 2022, at Nicosia.

The man is Charalambos Savva, 26, and an arrest warrant has been issued against him.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the Citizen Line at 1460, or the nearest Police Station.