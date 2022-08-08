26-year-old man from Greece wanted for theft (photo)

The Police are looking for Alexios Alatas, 26, from Greece, against whom a court warrant has been issued to facilitate investigations into a case of theft.

The owner of a betting shop in Limassol had filed a complaint that an amount of 11,000 euros had been stolen from the shop. Following investigations, a testimony against the 26-year-old man was secured and an arrest warrant issued.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or any Police Station.