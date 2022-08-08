NewsLocal26-year-old man from Greece wanted for theft (photo)

26-year-old man from Greece wanted for theft (photo)

The Police are looking for Alexios Alatas, 26, from Greece, against whom a court warrant has been issued to facilitate investigations into a case of theft.

The owner of a betting shop in Limassol had filed a complaint that an amount of 11,000 euros had been stolen from the shop. Following investigations, a testimony against the 26-year-old man was secured and an arrest warrant issued.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057 or the Citizen Line at 1460 or any Police Station.

By gavriella
Previous articleMembers of Fire Service rescue man from rainwater drain
Next articleNo criminal action seen in death of 57-year-old found dead in Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros