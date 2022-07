A 26-year-old, who had fatally injured a 46-year-old woman from Sweden who was crossing a zebra passing at Agia Napa last May, has been remanded in custody for 12 months and has been deprived of his driving license for 18 months.

The young man had abandoned the scene on foot but was found later and was arrested on the basis of a court warrant. He underwent an alcohol test with a reading of 44 mg% instead of the 9 mg% which is the legal limit and also tested positive to a drug test.