26-year-old arrested for possession of drugs

A 26-year-old man was arrested by members of the Police and taken into custody after quantities of drugs were found in his possession.

The 26-year-old was stopped for checking by members of the Morphou Traffic Police on Friday night, at a point on the Nicosia-Troodos road, in Akaki.

During the check, three packages containing cannabis weighing approximately 87 grams and one package containing a white crystalline substance weighing approximately 15 grams were found inside the young man’s vehicle. It is being investigated whether this white substance is methamphetamine.

At the same time, a bag containing around nine grams of white crystalline substance, two bags containing dry cannabis plant matter weighing around 4.5 grams, and a box containing dry cannabis plant matter weighing around two grams were also found in the man’s possession.

Upon locating the drugs, the 26-year-old was arrested by members of the police. He was taken into custody, with the Morphou anti-drug squad investigating the case.