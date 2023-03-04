255 special police officers to start work at the Green Line

NewsLocal255 special police officers to start work at the Green Line

Due to the migration issue, which is currently considered the number one challenge for the Police, the Chief of Police has established the Green Line Surveillance Sub-Directorate to deal with migration flows.

This sub-directorate will include the 255 contract special police officers, who will be recruited by the end of the month and will be assigned to guard the Green Line.

Chief of Police Stelios Papatheodorou, believes the migration issue is among the priorities of the Police and for this reason he has been strengthening the Aliens and Immigration Service, while the big problem is the lack of detention facilities.

At the moment, arrests are being made depending on the detention facilities. The problem will be solved with the establishment of the Pre-Departure Center in Menoyia, which will be able to accommodate up to 1000 people. Those illegal aliens who are to be deported, either voluntarily or by relevant orders, will be taken to this Center after their applications have been rejected by the Administrative Court of International Protection.

Regarding the recruitment procedures for the 255 contract special police officers who will start work next month, they have been asked to provide the police with some documents and will then undergo a drug test. Those who will pass will become border guards.

By gavriella
