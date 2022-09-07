2,500 applications for subsidies for children’s tuition and food

NewsLocal2,500 applications for subsidies for children’s tuition and food

Students
The government’s plan to subsidise costs for children’s tuition and nutrition attracted a large number of applicants, the Deputy Ministry of Social Welfare said on Wednesday.

Some 2,500 applications had been submitted and approved by Wednesday noon, it said.

The large number of applications created problems to the online platform, Deputy Ministry sources told philenws.

However, the outage has been resolved and is once again operational at http://www.wbas.dmsw.gov.cy/dmsw/ydep.nsf/grands10_el/grands10_el?OpenDocument.

Parents who faced technical issues while filling out their applications in the previous days and contacted the Deputy Ministry will receive an email informing them that they can now submit their applications.

