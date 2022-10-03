NewsLocal25-year-old in hospital after GSP fan violence

25-year-old in hospital after GSP fan violence

Police are concerned after the violent clashes that took place on Sunday night after the football game between APOEL and AEL in Nicosia, police spokesman Christos Andreou said.

After the game supporters of the two teams threw stones and flares and lit fires in fields outside GSP. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The fire service rushed to the scene with six fire engines, since the fire expanded to two vehicles.

As Andreou told philenews, due to the incidents a 25-year-old ended up in hospital with a head injury. At the same time, a fire broke out in a car moving on the highway as it was hit by flare, and suffered extensive damage.

So far no arrests have been made, Christos Andreou said, but the police have received evidence, which will be examined.

