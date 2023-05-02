24-year-old forced his uncle to burn Pericleous’ car after murder, court hears

The uncle of the main suspect in the disappearance and alleged murder of Angelos Pericleous told police that his nephew forced him to burn Pericleous’ car, a day after he killed him, philenews reports.

Limassol District Court renewed a remand against the 24-year-old main suspect for another eight days during a hearing on Tuesday, May 2.

Police investigators told court they obtained testimony from the suspect’s uncle saying that the 24-year-old visited his house on April 21 and forced him at gunpoint, to follow him to a shooting range at Paliometocho to burn the car Pericleous was driving.

The 71-year-old, along with a 38-year-old, were arrested for allegedly helping the 24-year-old torch Pericleous’ car, and have shown police where the crime occurred.

There, police found gloves, adhesive tapes, shovels, ropes, knives and an axe which allegedly match the description of items the 24-year-old had bought between April 15 and April 18.

According to police sources, the 24-year-old knew the victim well, while on March 14, 2023, he reported to Kiti police station that Pericleous beat him and stole 100,000 euros, three mobile phones and a Rolex watch from him, before abandoning him in the middle of the highway near Mazotos.

The 24-year-old is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, premeditated murder, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of explosive materials, abduction and car arson.

