24-year-old driving at 209 km/h amid torrential rain

NewsLocal24-year-old driving at 209 km/h amid torrential rain

Speeding
A 24-year-old drove at 209 km/h on the Limassol-Nicosia highway near Kornos during rush hour and amid torrential rain.

The young man was recorded by a camera and was stopped and arrested by Police.

 

