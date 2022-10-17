NewsLocal24-year-old driving at 209 km/h amid torrential rain 24-year-old driving at 209 km/h amid torrential rain 4 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Speeding A 24-year-old drove at 209 km/h on the Limassol-Nicosia highway near Kornos during rush hour and amid torrential rain. The young man was recorded by a camera and was stopped and arrested by Police. By gavriella Previous articleGeroskipou records damages due to extreme weather conditionsNext articleRock falls on vehicle; driver fortunately slightly injured Top Stories World EU Commission set to propose potential ‘dynamic’ gas price cap Local Oroklini residents demand barriers to shield them from noise pollution World Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week, Daily Mail reports World Iran prison fire death toll rises as protests rage Business Prof. Patsalis awarded for success in ERC research grants Taste Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Plaka Tavern in Nicosia Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus. Tochni Tavern Taste of Cyprus Tastes of Cyprus: “Oenou Yi” Winery in Omodos Local Food Tastes of Cyprus. “To Kazani” Traditional Tavern in Aradippou RELATED ARTICLES Oroklini residents demand barriers to shield them from noise pollution Prof. Patsalis awarded for success in ERC research grants Rock falls on vehicle; driver fortunately slightly injured Geroskipou records damages due to extreme weather conditions