Police on Sunday evening arrested a 24-year-old man for speeding at 209 km/h on the Limassol-Nicosia highway near Kornos, during rush hour and amid torrential rain.

The man was recorded by a traffic camera and was later stopped and arrested by police.

He was released on Monday after paying 2,000 euros in bail, set by Larnaca District Court. Also, his driver’s license has been revoked, police said.

He will face charges in court on October 26.