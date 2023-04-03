23-year-old mother dies, six injured in Liopetri car and bus collision

A 23-year-old woman died while six others sustained injuries in a head-on crash on Monday noon in Liopetri.

According to philenews, Androniki Paraskeva, 23, crashed head-on with a bus while driving from Liopetri to Sotira, while her three-year-old daughter was in the back seat.

The girl, who was in a child’s seat, escaped the accident with minor injuries and along with five people who were on the bus, including the driver, were transferred to Famagusta General Hospital.

Traffic police are investigating the causes of the collision, with first reports saying that the woman was driving wrong-way.