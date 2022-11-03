228 pharmaceuticals not covered under island’s General Health Scheme

The list of pharmaceuticals covered by the General Health Scheme (Gesy) has been completed but a total of 228 preparations were left out even though patients need them, Philenews reports.

These have either not been included, as yet, by the Health Insurance Organization (HIO) in the health scheme. Or they have been included only for one or some of their purposes.

And this means that some patients are once again forced to resort to the Nominal Requests Committee of the Ministry of Health to get these pharmaceuticals if doctors deem it necessary.

Insiders also told Philenews the list drafted by the Ministry’s Pharmaceutical Services included a total of 296 medical drugs.

Of these, 228 have not been included in the NHS at all, among them some antibiotics for in-hospital use.

And the remaining 68 have been included for one or some of their medicinal purposes.

Head of the Cyprus Patients Associations Federation Marios Kouloumas explained that some preparations “may not have only one or two indications, they may have more”.

“Therefore, the number of patients who still resort to the procedures of the Ministry of Health is much higher,” he added.