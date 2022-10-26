22-year-old serial rapist sentenced to 16 years in prison

The Larnaca-Famagusta Assize Court sentenced a 22-year-old man from Syria, who was found guilty of raping three women in one month in Ayia Napa, to 16 years in prison.

The man raped the three women between 18 April and mid-May 2022.

One woman was from an EU country but lives permanently in Cyprus and the other two were British tourists.

They all reported that they were raped in dark alleys by an unidentified person and according to their descriptions, it was the same man.

The police managed to locate the man after viewing closed-circuit television footage.

The 22-year-old, who had arrived in Cyprus illegally and had submitted an asylum request, was arrested and confessed to his actions.