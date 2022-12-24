22-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Paphos

The Police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man, as part of the investigation into the assault and armed robbery case, which took place on the evening of December 5, 2022, in Paphos.

The assault and armed robbery were committed at around 9.45 pm at a building complex in Paphos. According to witnesses, a group of eight persons, who were allegedly in possession of guns, swords, and sticks, allegedly entered a house in the said complex and attacked a 20-year-old and a 24-year-old man, inflicting knife wounds. The perpetrators also allegedly stole two mobile phones and the sum of €500.

The two injured persons were taken to the Paphos General Hospital, where they received first aid and were discharged.

In the same case, another three persons, a man aged 30 and two men aged 25, were arrested in the previous days while a fourth man, aged 26, who was also arrested for the purpose of investigating the case, was subsequently released after nothing incriminating against him was found.

The Paphos CID is continuing the investigations.