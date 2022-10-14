210 electric motorcycles for the Post Office

The Ministry of Transport will purchase a total of 210 electric motorcycles, Minister Giannis Karousos said on Friday.

Speaking during an event on Thursday in Limassol on the occasion of World Post Office Day, Karousos said that in recent years post offices have changed and continue to change on daily basis.

Additionally, he said that climate change constitutes an important challenge for the post office sector, “a reality that cannot be ignored, since post office services are asked to contribute, in their own way, in preventing the further worsening of climate change effects, but at the same time to cultivate a culture of sustainable development by protecting the environment and by managing available resources reasonably.”

Karousos stressed that the government has allocated funds which will go towards the purchase of 210 electric motorcycles between 2023 and 2025, to be used by the Post Office.

The amount totals close to one million euros and will be funded by the Recovery and Resilience Fund.