21-year-old tourist saved after falling at Thalassines Spilies

The Larnaca Search and Rescue Coordination Center received signal yesterday afternoon about a person in danger at Thalassines Spilies location, at Kape Gkreko.

Immediately the Famagusta Fire Service, the Coast Guard, personnel of the Lifeguard Team as well as an ambulance were dispatched to the area.

A 21-year-old man, who had been injured after a fall was found. First aid was administered and then the man was transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital.

On the occasion, it is reminded that at the decision of the relevant state authorities, it is strictly prohibited to approach or jump from Thalassines Spilies.

By gavriella
