21-year-old arrested for robbery at courier store

A 21-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with a case of robbery, possession, and carrying of an offensive instrument, carrying a weapon to incite terror, stabbing, and common assault, was located and arrested by members of the police. The suspect was taken into custody, with Nicosia CID investigating.

According to the evidence under investigation, at around 3.30 pm on Thursday, April 20, two unidentified men, whose faces were covered, entered a shop in Lakatamia, where, at the threat of a knife and an iron bar, they attacked one of the shop’s employees and stole a sum of money from the cash register.

The police investigation revealed evidence against the 21-year-old suspect, on the basis of which a warrant of arrest was issued against him for the purpose of police investigations. He was located and arrested shortly after midnight on Friday by members of the Police in Nicosia.