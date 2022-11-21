NewsLocal21-year-old arrested for identity fraud at Paphos Airport

21-year-old arrested for identity fraud at Paphos Airport

Paphosairport
Paphosairport

Police arrested a 21-year-old man at Paphos Airport on Sunday, in connection with an identity fraud case.

According to Michael Nicolaou, Paphos CID Chief, and police spokesman, on Sunday afternoon a person with a Spanish passport appeared at passport control aiming to travel to Bergamo, Italy.

There, airport authorities discovered that the passport the 21-year-old used had been reported missing. After questioning, the 21-year-old, who is an asylum seeker, admitted his real identity.

Paphos CID continues investigations.

By gavriella
