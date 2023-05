Following information received through EUROPOL, that a particular user of an internet platform was sending to other users material of sexual abuse of a child, members of the Cybercrime Subdivision proceeded to the arrest of a 21-year-old.

The young man was arrested on Saturday morning on a court warrant and was taken into custody to facilitate the interrogation. A mobile phone was found in his possession and taken as evidence.

The Cybercrime Subdivision is investigating the case.