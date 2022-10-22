203 drivers charged during Roadpol checks

During the 10-16 October period, members of the Police carried out traffic and mechanical checks on buses and trucks, within the framework of ROADPOL.

ROADPOL Operation Truck & Bus is a coordinated pan-European enforcement action by Traffic Police Officers from each ROADPOL member country and takes place on Europe’s roads four times each year. Commercial busses and heavy goods vehicles are stopped and checked at the roadside by Traffic Police Officers together with other relevant enforcement agencies.

Road safety checks were carried out, such as the technical condition, dimensions, and weight of the vehicles, and whether the drivers were authorized and adhered to European driving times.

During 247 checks 203 drivers were charged from 80 bus drivers checked one was charged.