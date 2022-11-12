InsiderEconomy200 workers to leave Hellenic Bank as part of voluntary exit plan

200 workers to leave Hellenic Bank as part of voluntary exit plan

As of Monday 14 November and for two weeks, a voluntary exit plan will be in place at the Hellenic Bank so that the bank will reduce its staff by 400 to 500 workers.

The plan will be similar to the voluntary exit plan of other banks, meaning that maximum compensation will be 200,000 euros, Phileleftheros reported on Saturday, citing information.

The abstention of Hellenic Bank CEO Oliver Gatske seems to have facilitated the dialogue between the bank administration and ETYK trade union since the differences between the two sides regarding the maximum amount of compensation have been well known.

In its message to the staff, the bank’s executive council noted that both the bank administration and the executive council are acting with a sense of responsibility, recognizing what the staff has offered, thus proceeding with a generous voluntary exit plan.

In Friday’s announcement, no details of the plan have been provided but it is made clear that this will be the last plan the bank will offer both regarding compensation and additional benefits.

By gavriella
