20-year-old motorcyclist critical after accident in Limassol

20-year-old motorcyclist critical after accident in Limassol

A 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition at the Nicosia General Hospital after a road accident that occurred on Saturday night in Limassol.

Specifically, at around 8 last night, a motorcycle driven by the 20-year-old on Grigori Afxentiou Street in Mesa Gitonia, under circumstances that are being investigated, in an attempt to avoid another vehicle, overturned, and as a result, both the man and his motorcycle were dragged on the asphalt, hitting the car.

Due to the collision, the motorcyclist was seriously injured and was initially transferred to Limassol General Hospital and then due to the severity of his condition, it was deemed necessary to transfer him to Nicosia General Hospital.

According to the attending physicians, his state of health is described as extremely critical.

The Limassol Traffic Police are continuing the investigations.

By gavriella
