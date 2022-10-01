NewsLocal1960s and 1970s famous Greek singer Stamatis Kokotas dies

1960s and 1970s famous Greek singer Stamatis Kokotas dies

Kokotas
Kokotas

Famous Greek singer Stamatis Kokotas died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 85.

He died in Asklepiio Hospital in Voula after a rapid deterioration in his health.

Kokotas had a significant recording presence during the 1960s and 1970s.

He had collaborated with some of the most important Greek composers of the time, such as Stavros Xarchakos, Dimos Moutsis, Apostolos Kaldaras, Giorgos Hatzinassios, Yiannis Spanos, Giorgos Zambetas, Antonis Katinaris and others.

A characteristic feature of the important artist was his long sideburns.

He was also a big fan of Panathinaikos and was also involved in motor sports.

By Annie Charalambous
