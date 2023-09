A 19-year-old man died in a traffic collision on Saturday morning on the Larnaca-Limassol highway.

According to police, around 2:20 a.m., the man reportedly lost control of his vehicle while driving on the highway near the exit towards Kofinou. The car then collided with a metal guardrail and overturned.

Police and members of the emergency response unit EMAK rushed to the scene to rescue the man.

He was then transferred to Larnaca General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.