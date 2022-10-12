NewsLocal18-year-old J. Michaelidou first Cypriot woman to win at World Judo Championship

18-year-old J. Michaelidou first Cypriot woman to win at World Judo Championship

Judo Janet Michaelidou
Judo Janet Michaelidou

Janet Michaelidou, 18, became the first Cypriot woman to secure a victory at the World Judo Championship.

According to a press release, Michaelidou won a game in the first round against Ayuk Otay Arrey Sophina (No47 in the world), in the -78 kilos category at the Word Judo Championship taking place in Uzbekistan.

Michaelidou ranked 81st in the world before participating in the Championship. Her victory will enable her to rise among the top 60.

She aims at getting among the first 40 in 2024, to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous articleIMF upgrades Cyprus’ GDP growth rate to 3.5%
Next articleRescued flamingo set free at Akrotiri salt lake

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros