18-year-old J. Michaelidou first Cypriot woman to win at World Judo Championship

Janet Michaelidou, 18, became the first Cypriot woman to secure a victory at the World Judo Championship.

According to a press release, Michaelidou won a game in the first round against Ayuk Otay Arrey Sophina (No47 in the world), in the -78 kilos category at the Word Judo Championship taking place in Uzbekistan.

Michaelidou ranked 81st in the world before participating in the Championship. Her victory will enable her to rise among the top 60.

She aims at getting among the first 40 in 2024, to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.