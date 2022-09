Members of the Limassol CID arrested an 18-year-old woman for allegedly breaking into three residences in Limassol.

According to the relevant complaints by the owners of the neighboring houses the thefts took place between 1900 and 2100 yesterday Friday.

Following investigations, evidence emerged against the 18-year-old woman, who was arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant. She seems to have confessed the thefts.