The Police yesterday proceeded with the arrest of a 48-year-old man in Limassol after finding a quantity of cannabis but also a number of cannabis plants at his house.

Specifically, after evaluating information, members of the Anti-Drug Squad (YKAN), carried out a search at the house of a Limassol resident, during which a quantity of cannabis and 18 pots with cannabis plants were found and confiscated.

The 48-year-old was arrested and members of the Limassol YKAN continue the investigation.