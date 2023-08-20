18.000 to 19.000 hunters to go out during hunting season – What are the fines for illegalities

NewsLocal18.000 to 19.000 hunters to go out during hunting season - What...

Between 18,000 and 19,000 hunters are expected to go out on Sunday when the hunting season begins, said Game and Fauna Service spokesman Petros Anagiotos, noting that teams are conducting checks in all provinces.

According to Mr. Anagiotos, they estimate that more than 18,000 to 19,000 hunters will make the trip on Sunday to hunt various birds. From September 3, hunting of grouse will also be allowed, he said.

This hunting season is for Sundays till September 17 and two Wednesdays, September 6 and 13, he said in reply to a question.

Anagiotos said that there are check-ups from Saturday night to late Sunday night in all provinces.

He noted that two offenses usually arise during this period of outings, hunting without a license and hunting in a prohibited area. Out-of-court fines start at €2,000 and increase if additional offenses are present, he said.

