NewsLocal17.3% in Cyprus at risk of poverty or social exclusion

17.3% in Cyprus at risk of poverty or social exclusion

Worsening conditions for poor households

In 2021, 17.3% of the population in Cyprus were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, i.e. lived in households experiencing at least one of the three poverty and social exclusion risks (risk of poverty, severe material and social deprivation and/or living in a household with very low work intensity), data released by Eurostat show.

This is a minor improvement from 2020 when the percentage stood at 17.6%

The data show that women in Cyprus (18.7%) are at more risk than men (15.8%) to face poverty or social exclusion. Compared to 2020, the percentage for women increased by 0.1%, while the percentage for men decreased by 0.8%.

The risk of poverty or social exclusion varied across the EU Member States. The highest shares of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion were recorded in Romania (34%), Bulgaria (32%), Greece and Spain (both 28%) and Latvia (26%).

In contrast, the lowest shares of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion were recorded in Czechia (11%), Slovenia (13%) and Finland (14%).

In the EU in total, 95.4 million people in the EU, representing 21.7% of the population, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. This is a slight increase compared with 2020 (94.8 million; 21.6% of the population).

Among the 95.4 million people in the EU that faced the risk of poverty or social exclusion, some 5.9 million (1.3% of the total population) lived in households experiencing all three poverty and social exclusion risks simultaneously.

Pie charts: Number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU in 2021, analysed by type of risk, in millions

Source dataset: ilc_pees01n

Bar graph: People at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU Member States, as a % of total population in 2021

Source dataset: ilc_peps01n

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous articleRussia revokes independent Novaya Gazeta’s last media licence
Next articleZelenskiy pays surprise visit to recaptured town of Izium in northeast Ukraine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros