17.3% in Cyprus at risk of poverty or social exclusion

In 2021, 17.3% of the population in Cyprus were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, i.e. lived in households experiencing at least one of the three poverty and social exclusion risks (risk of poverty, severe material and social deprivation and/or living in a household with very low work intensity), data released by Eurostat show.

This is a minor improvement from 2020 when the percentage stood at 17.6%

The data show that women in Cyprus (18.7%) are at more risk than men (15.8%) to face poverty or social exclusion. Compared to 2020, the percentage for women increased by 0.1%, while the percentage for men decreased by 0.8%.

The risk of poverty or social exclusion varied across the EU Member States. The highest shares of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion were recorded in Romania (34%), Bulgaria (32%), Greece and Spain (both 28%) and Latvia (26%).

In contrast, the lowest shares of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion were recorded in Czechia (11%), Slovenia (13%) and Finland (14%).

In the EU in total, 95.4 million people in the EU, representing 21.7% of the population, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. This is a slight increase compared with 2020 (94.8 million; 21.6% of the population).

Among the 95.4 million people in the EU that faced the risk of poverty or social exclusion, some 5.9 million (1.3% of the total population) lived in households experiencing all three poverty and social exclusion risks simultaneously.

