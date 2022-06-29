16-year-old girl and 15-year-boy missing (photos)

The Police are requesting information that might help find RANIA EKKO, 16, who has been missing from her place of residence in Limassol since 28 June.

The 16-year-old is described as of normal built, 1.60, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing beige T-shirt and white shorts.

The Police are also requesting information that might help find JOHN MASAMBA SAMPETI, 15, from Congo, who has been missing from his place of residence in Larnaca since 27 June.

The 15-year-old is described as thin, 1.70 and was last seen wearing white T-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the Citizen Line at 1460 or the nearest Police station.