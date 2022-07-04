16-year-old arrested for theft

Early in the morning, the Police proceeded with the arrest of a 16-year-old to facilitate investigations into a case of theft from a car.

Following a tip that unidentified persons were trying to break into a parked car in a road of Lakatamia, police patrol cars went to the region immediately. Upon their arrival, the policemen saw two persons trying to escape on foot. The policemen managed to arrest one of them, a 16-year-old and found on him a power bank, 145 euros, and three credit cards in the name of a resident of the area. The resident came to the scene and confirmed that the power bank as well as his wallet had been stolen from his car.

The 16-year-old has been arrested and investigations continue by the Lakatamia Police Station.