NewsLocal16 kilograms of cannabis found at Limassol home, man arrested by SBA...

16 kilograms of cannabis found at Limassol home, man arrested by SBA police

 

British Bases police have remanded a 41 year old man in connection with a case of possessing a large quantity of cannabis, found at his Limassol home.

According to the latest report, the anti-drug squad found 16 kilograms of cannabis at the suspect’s Polemidia residence late yesterday afternoon, following an SBA request.

He had been initially arrested by British Bases police, which alerted Cyprus authorities to his alleged drug related activity, with a subsequent search of his home leading to the discovery of two cannabis filled suitcases.

One of them contained 11.4 kilograms of cannabis, with 4.5 kilos in the other. The anti-drug squad will keep the substance in its possession as it cooperates with SBA police on the case.

A 2nd individual is being sought, while almost half a kilo of cannabis found last night in an open space near the Trachoni community, is possibly connected to the larger discovery.

By Constantinos Tsintas
