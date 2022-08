The Police are looking for Marianna Ahmet, 15, who has been missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since 22.40 on 6 August.

Marianna is of average built, 1.65, with dark red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black tight pants and a purple t-shirt with a green ADIDAS slogan on it.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Line at 1460.