15-year-old girl in critical condition after car accident in Nicosia

A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a car accident that occurred on Sunday night in Nicosia, specifically on Larnakos Avenue in Aglantzia.

According to the Police, under circumstances that are being investigated, a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old driver collided with a motorcycle, resulting in injuries to the driver and the 15-year-old co-driver.

Members of the Police and ambulances immediately rushed to the scene to transport the injured to hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle was kept for treatment, while the 15-year-old girl, after surgery, is in a critical condition in the ICU.

The police are continuing their investigations.