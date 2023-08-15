NewsLocal15 August: The Assumption of Virgin Mary

15 August: The Assumption of Virgin Mary

The roots that connect Cyprus with Virgin Mary are very deep.

They are connected with history, tradition, culture, and life. It is no coincidence that the island is dotted with holy shrines dedicated to her. Strong testimony that she was the great patroness in times of trouble.

Thousands of people will again this year rush to venerate her grace in churches and monasteries. Their bells will ring solemnly.

This is felt especially by the people of Cyprus who venerate the person of the Mother of God. They feel that, in a strange way, the feast of the Assumption does not refer to death but to life, to life in general.

That is why they call it the ‘Easter of Summer,’ through which they gain authentic experiences of spiritual reformation and spiritual uplift.

By gavriella
