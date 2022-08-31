NewsLocal14-year-old was driving motorcycle in Paphos without brakes

14-year-old was driving motorcycle in Paphos without brakes

Two teenagers arrested over knife-point theft of delivery man's motorcycle

A 14-year-old was driving a motorcycle in Paphos without brakes, driving license or insurance.

According to Michalis Nicolaou spokesman of the Paphos CID, on 30 August, members of the Paphos Traffic Police stopped a motorcycle because it had no lights on.

It was then ascertained that it was driven by a minor, it had no brakes while the driver due to his age had no driving license or insurance.

The boy’s parents have been notified while members of the Paphos Traffic Police continue investigations.

By gavriella
