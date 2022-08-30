13-year-old continues to fight for his life

A 13-year-old boy who has been involved in an accident early on Friday morning at a road of Agios Therapondas in Limassol remains intubated and under sedation. According to Phileleftheros information, his doctors are waiting for him to improve so that they will proceed with surgery.

The 15-year-old passenger of the same car is also hospitalized at the Nicosia General Hospital but even though his health condition is serious, he is out of danger.

In the meantime, investigations into the car accident continue. As reported, several testimonies have been received by various people, including the 15-year-old driver of the car and his 17-year-old co-driver, who is a brother of the 13-year-old injured boy.