NewsLocal13-year-old continues to fight for his life

13-year-old continues to fight for his life

Accident4
Accident4

A 13-year-old boy who has been involved in an accident early on Friday morning at a road of Agios Therapondas in Limassol remains intubated and under sedation. According to Phileleftheros information, his doctors are waiting for him to improve so that they will proceed with surgery.

The 15-year-old passenger of the same car is also hospitalized at the Nicosia General Hospital but even though his health condition is serious, he is out of danger.

In the meantime, investigations into the car accident continue. As reported, several testimonies have been received by various people, including the 15-year-old driver of the car and his 17-year-old co-driver, who is a brother of the 13-year-old injured boy.

By gavriella
Previous articleDeneia municipal head criticizes UN soldiers
Next articleTwo killed as Iraq’s powerful Sadr quits politics and clashes erupt

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros