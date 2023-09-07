13 people arrested during recent racist riots in Limassol face serious charges

The charges that 13 people arrested during racist riots in coastal Limassol last week are so serious that their case was filed straight with the Assize Court at the instructions of the Attorney General.

The 13 individuals, aged 16 to 50, will stand trial in October charged with conspiring to commit a crime, rioting, racism, xenophobia and intentionally causing damage and harm.

On Wednesday, 11 of the 13 were released with travel restrictions while one man who was already on house arrest has been taken back to the central prisons until the trial starts.

As for the 50-year-old man who is suspected of organising the violence he is set to be kept in custody until the start of the trial on October 25.

Philenews reports that friends and relatives of the 13 defendants were there at the Court early on Wednesday to express their support.

They were holding placards saying “Punish those bringing them (migrants), not those kicking them out. Good job, boys!” and “Long live the Greek nation”.

Storefronts belonging to migrants in the island’s second city were smashed and Asian delivery drivers assaulted in a string of violent incidents which started on Friday night and continued until the early hours of Sunday.

Cyprus has seen an upsurge in anti-migrant sentiment in recent years, as well as a spike in antisocial behaviour which was formerly restricted to soccer hooliganism and drunken tourists.

