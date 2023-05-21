12 year old in Ayia Napa fell off a motorbike, remains in critical condition

Authorities have now established that the serious head injuries of a 12 year old boy who was found outside a church in Ayia Napa on Friday, were caused by falling off a motorbike.

According to Famagusta precinct spokesperson Steve Theodoulou, this is considered the most likely scenario as a result of both of evidence at the scene, as well as other information that emerged from the subsequent investigation.

The motorbike is yet to be found however, as the boy remains intubated in critical condition at the Nicosia General, with a fractured scull and a brain hematoma.

The boy was found unconscious at seven Friday evening outside the Saint Epiphanios church and was initially rushed to the Famagusta General, before quickly being transferred to Nicosia due to the seriousness of his injuries.