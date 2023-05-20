12-year-old child injured in a car accident remains in a critical condition

NewsLocal12-year-old child injured in a car accident remains in a critical condition

According to the Police, around 19.00 on Friday evening a tip-off was received about an injured person, possibly from a road traffic collision, on a road near the Agios Epiphanios Church in Ayia Napa.

Members of the Police went to the scene where they located a 12-year-old child, as well as an ambulance crew that provided first-aid.

The 12-year-old was then transferred first to the Famagusta General Hospital and then, due to the severity of his condition, to the Nicosia General Hospital where he is being intubated. According to the doctors on duty, the child has a fractured skull and brain hemorrhage.

The Ayia Napa Police Station in cooperation with the Famagusta Traffic Police is continuing the investigations.

