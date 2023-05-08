NewsLocal12-month-old baby dies after brief hospitalisation

12-month-old baby dies after brief hospitalisation

A 12-month-old baby passed away on Monday at Limassol General Hospital.

According to philenews, the baby was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening, suffering from a serious infection.

The 12-month-old was meant to be transported to Nicosia’s Makario Hospital, however, due to complications, the ambulance returned back to Limassol.

There was a second attempt to take the baby to Nicosia on Monday morning, but the 12-month-old lost consciousness inside the ambulance.

The vehicle returned back to Limassol General Hospital, where doctors declared the baby dead.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
