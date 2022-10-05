11-year-old boy seriously injured in Liopetri car accident

An 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in a car accident on Wednesday in a housing estate in Liopetri.

The accident took place just after 1 pm. Under conditions being investigated, the boy’s 57-year-old grandmother who was driving lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, before overturning and striking a wall.

The boy seems to have been flung out of the car. He was found later on the pavement.

Both the boy and the woman were transferred to Paralimni General Hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the boy was later taken to Nicosia General Hospital.

According to reports, his grandmother is not seriously harmed.