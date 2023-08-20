100,000 people in Cyprus suffering amid the heatwave without air conditioners

Tens of thousands of citizens spent one of the hottest summers in recent years without an air conditioner because they don’t have the money to install one. Considering that the average citizen felt discomfort even when leaving the house or office for five minutes, one can guess what those who did not have the magic air conditioner suffered.

To the question of how many thousands of citizens went without an air conditioner during the difficult summer days, the exact answer will come after the completion of the population census, given that respondents are asked to indicate whether they own air conditioners.

However, there are the interim census figures from the Statistical Service that capture the picture of recent years, with the years 2009 and 2016 being more accurate.

Based on this data, in 2009, 79.1% of households had an air conditioner/s, while in 2015-2016 the figure rose to 84%.

It is worth noting that there are households that have only one air conditioner and when the situation is unbearable, there is the phenomenon of everyone sleeping in the same room.

In other households, there are air conditioners only in the bedrooms and of course, there are also houses/apartments which have air conditioning in all rooms.

Moreover, some households have either one or more air conditioners, but only turn them on at bedtime, a phenomenon that has increased following the termination of the state subsidy.